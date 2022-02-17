Formula One managing director Ross Brawn believes Mercedes and Red Bull could be off the pace when the new season starts next month after they were caught up in last year’s “intense” world championship battle.

Lewis Hamilton was poised to capture a record-breaking eighth world title at the Abu Dhabi finale in December before a controversial safety car restart allowed Dutch driver Max Verstappen to pass his British rival on the last lap.

Brawn, who has spearheaded a major overhaul of the sport’s technical regulations, said Mercedes — winners of the past eight constructors’ championships — and Red Bull might have taken their eyes off the ball.

Jenson Button profited in 2009 when Brawn GP took advantage of a regulation change, winning six of the opening seven races on his way to the title.

