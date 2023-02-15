Mercedes have reverted to a black livery for the new Formula One season as they bid to return to the summit of Grand Prix racing in 2023.

Lewis Hamilton and fellow driver George Russell unveiled the new car during Wednesday’s launch at the Silverstone circuit in Northamptonshire, central England.

Multiple world champion Hamilton, 38, last year finished a relatively lowly sixth — his worst position at the end of a Formula One championship — as Mercedes struggled to adapt to the sport’s new regulations.

But now they hope a return to black — the colours which carried British racer Hamilton to a record-equalling seventh title in 2020 -- will signal a change of fortune.

