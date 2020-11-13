The Mercedes-Benz A-Class is now available with a new Exclusive Edition trim level that comes highly specified.

It builds on the already-high-spec AMG Line Executive equipment line, which gets a 10.25-inch high-resolution infotainment screen with the latest MBUX infotainment system, which includes ‘Hey Mercedes’ voice control.

(Mercedes-Benz)

This new trim level adds the Night Package, which includes privacy glass, a black radiator grille, black leather upholstery, and ‘edition’ badging throughout. Other highlights include 19-inch AMG alloy wheels in titanium grey, a panoramic sunroof, and 64-colour ambient lighting.

The Exclusive Edition Plus, which is available on the A220d and A250 engine, builds on the Premium Plus line and adds even more equipment. This gets ‘mountain grey magno’ paint, a 10.25-inch instrument binnacle, illuminated door sills, LED headlights, augmented navigation, advanced sound system and light-alloy 19-inch AMG wheels painted black.