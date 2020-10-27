Mercedes-Benz was once again recognised as one of the most coveted brands in the world: In this year's "Best Global Brands" ranking by renowned US brand consultancy Interbrand, the car with the star successfully stood its ground in eighth place. With an estimated brand value of $49.268 billion, it is the only European company to place in the top ten.

"The entire Mercedes-Benz team is proud to once again be among the top ten 'Best Global Brands' this year, and to defend our position as the world's most valuable luxury automotive brand for the fourth year in a row", said Bettina Fetzer, vice president marketing at Mercedes-Benz AG. "The key to our success is our brand's consistent focus on the needs of the customer, for whom we create extraordinary product and brand experiences using a wide range of digital and physical formats".

The Mercedes-Benz brand has always combined a high level of innovation with a desire to offer customers a unique and unmistakable luxury class mobility experience. Therefore, not only do all Mercedes products and services carry the company's accumulated know-how in them, but also something else firmly anchored in our brand DNA, the aspiration of embodying the fascination of modern luxury. This moment, marked by the COVID-19 pandemic, clearly proves that successful brands are more enduring than ever, even in turbulent times. Their clear stance conveys trust and consistency, strengthening long-term bonds between customer and brand.