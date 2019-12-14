Mercedes-Benz has announced pricing for its SLC Final Edition – announcing the last model to arrive before the two-seater’s production finishes next year.

On sale now with first deliveries expected in spring 2020, the Final Edition SLC boasts a comprehensive specification.

Three petrol engines are available – 200 and 300 – with both using the same 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, albeit with different power outputs. The former pushes out 181bhp, with the latter producing 242bhp.

A range-topping ‘43’ AMG is the most powerful engine available, with the 3.0-litre biturbo V6 producing 385bhp. It’s enough to push the SLC from 0-60mph (0-97km/h)in just 4.5 seconds and onwards to a top speed of 155mph (250km/h).

All but the base-specification SLC 200 get a nine-speed automatic transmission, with the entry-level car using a six-speed manual gearbox instead.

Two grades are available – Final Edition or Final Edition Premium – and even the entry specification gets 18-inch alloy wheels, heated seats and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration technology.

The end of the SLC production marks nearly a quarter of a century in existence for the popular drop-top, with the original SLK having been launched in 1996 before morphing into the SLC in 2016.