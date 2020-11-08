Mercedes-Benz has confirmed that six new electric vehicles will be joining its line-up in the coming years, joining the EQC SUV and EQV people carrier.

The first in the line-up is the EQS, which is the electric version of the S-Class, the firm’s pioneering luxury saloon car.

It’s due in 2021 and promises a range of up to 435 miles (700 kilometres), with final testing now taking place in various locations from Scandinavia to South Africa.

Mercedes is focusing on the luxury segment for most of its new electric models, which all fall under its new EQ branding. The EQS will be followed by the EQS SUV and EQE SUV.

(Mercedes-Benz)

However, the firm will also introduce EQA and EQB crossover models, which will be electric versions of the firm’s entry level vehicles. EQA production is scheduled to begin next year.

Christoph Starzynski, vice-president of electric vehicle architecture at Mercedes-Benz, said: “The EQS has already piled up far more than two million test kilometres from the heat of South Africa to the cold of Northern Sweden.

“The EQS will be the S-Class of electric vehicles. That is why it is undergoing the same demanding development program as any other vehicle that has the privilege of proudly bearing the three-pointed star. In addition, there were quite a few tests specifically for electric cars that cover important development priorities such as range, charging and efficiency.

Mercedes’ electric vehicle offensive is a key part of the firm’s ‘Ambition 2039’ initiative. It is aiming for a CO2-neutral new car fleet within 20 years, and to have electrified models make up more than half of its sales by 2030.