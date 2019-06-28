Mercedes-Benz is expanding its digital communications offering for journalists. The company will communicate exclusive content and exciting background information on the Twitter account @MB_Press. The channel will also provide information that cannot be found in press releases.

Mercedes-Benz is also using the new channel for advance and live communication covering the 2019 International Motor Show (IAA). The aim is to provide followers with content teasers on the key topics of the show.

The tweets relating to the IAA will, for example, cover sustainable solutions for the future of mobility and provide an outlook on numerous world premieres and the different event formats.