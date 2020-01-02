In his keynote speech at the Consumer Electronics Show taking place in Las Vegas (CES) from January 7 to 10, 2020, Ola Källenius, chairman of the Board of Management Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz AG, will provide a visionary outlook of the future interaction between man and machine.

The highlight of the brand with the star's appearance will be the world premiere of a pioneering concept vehicle which has been inspired by one of the most innovative brands of the entertainment sector. This symbiosis will also be reflected in the redesigned motor show presence at CES 2020.

The concept vehicle and its visionary technical solutions once again demonstrate the innovative strength of Mercedes-Benz. It completely redefines the term "Sustainable Modern Luxury" and symbolises the brand's aspirations to achieve sustainable mobility today, tomorrow and in the future. The creative and trendsetting features of the show car match the brand philosophy which places the focus on people and sets standards for the future of mobility.

The Mercedes-Benz show stand invites visitors into a world of forward-looking mobility. Visitors will be able to experience the highlights of the product and technology brand EQ – the all-electric EQC 400 4MATIC (combined power consumption: 20.8-19.7 kWh/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions: 0 g/km), the Vision EQS and also the new, futuristic concept vehicle. The 2020 show stand will give visitors the opportunity to dive into an adventure world, underscoring the consistent enhancement of the Mercedes-Benz trade show concept. The focal point comprises the brand world as well as its products, services and innovations.

On the first day of the show, Tuesday, January 7, three interactive talks will take place on the Mercedes-Benz stand: by Britta Seeger, member of the Board of Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz AG responsible for sales and marketing; Markus Schäfer, member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz AG responsible for group Rresearch and Mercedes-Benz cars development; and Gorden Wagener, chief design officer Daimler Group.