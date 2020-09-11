Mercedes-Benz has given an initial look at its next-generation SL.

The popular roadster, which is set to be fully revealed next year, has been showcased in disguised, pre-production prototype form as it undertakes dynamic testing close to the firm’s Immendingen technology centre.

It’s the first time that the SL has been developed by AMG.

Though the camouflage does well to disguise much of the car’s exterior design, obvious elements such as the long bonnet and wide grille show a close resemblance to the firm’s AMG GT model which currently sits at the top of Merc’s range of sports cars.

The camouflage used over the top of the car also suggests that the upcoming SL will use a fabric roof, as opposed to the folding metal hardtop as seen on the past two generations.

The new SL is expected to use a fabric folding roof.

AMG, Mercedes’ performance division, has taken over the development of the car for the first time, suggesting that this latest SL will be the most dynamically-focused model to date.

With a reveal in the early stages of 2021 predicted, it’s likely that the new SL will go on sale towards the end of next year.