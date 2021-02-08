The electric Mercedes-EQ range has expanded with the introduction of a new entry-level crossover called EQA.

The German firm says it is a ‘close relation’ of the existing GLA compact SUV, and will be launched in one power output – EQA 250.

(Mercedes-Benz)

It will have a 188bhp electric motor that makes 375Nm of torque. It has a ‘double-decker’ battery with a 66.5kWh capacity that provides a range in excess of 300 miles (499 kilometres). Mercedes says it has implemented numerous damping measures to isolate the powertrain from the vehicle to reduce noise and vibration.

Designed to sit below the larger EQC SUV, the EQA gets the signature EQ full-width light strip front and rear, while a horizontal light strip connects the daytime running lights to the full LED headlights.

Details include alloy wheels up to 20 inches in size and available in a bi- or tri-colour design, as well as rose gold-coloured or blue decorative trim pieces on the rest of the car.

Following the initial launch, Mercedes plans to expand the EQA range with more powerful models – promising more than 268bhp – and with a range in excess of 310 miles (499 kilometres).