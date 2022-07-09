Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has “questioned the attitude” of fans who rejoiced when Lewis Hamilton and George Russell both crashed at Austria’s Red Bull Ring circuit on Friday.

A loud cheer erupted when Hamilton hit a wall hard at turn seven in the top 10 qualifying shoot-out for Saturday’s Austrian Grand Prix sprint race.

Shortly after sections of the capacity crowd, largely made up of orange-clad Dutch supporters of world champion Max Verstappen, celebrated again when Russell also crashed.

“It’s not very sportsmanlike,” Wolff said at a press conference at the circuit owned by Verstappen’s Red Bull team on Saturday.

“Fans cheering when a driver crashes out, you should question the attitude and understanding of sport.”

