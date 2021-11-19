Formula One officials have rejected the request by Mercedes for a review of Max Verstappen’s driving during the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, motorsport’s governing body said on Friday.

Verstappen appeared to force Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes wide but the FIA said the team’s appeal failed to raise significant new evidence in the case.

After the incident, Hamilton passed Verstappen 11 laps later and went to win the race last Sunday, cutting the gap on the Dutchman to 14 points.

Mercedes had based its review on the argument that footage from the on-board camera from both cars had not been available when stewards decided not to investigate during the race at Interlagos.

