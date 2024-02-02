Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff insisted he will not “hold a grudge” against Lewis Hamilton following the seven-time world champion’s shock announcement he would joining rivals Ferrari at the end of the 2024 season.

Hamilton had signed a two-year contract with Mercedes for the 2024 and 2025 seasons, but that deal — worth a reported £100 million ($127 million, 117 million euros) -- contained a clause allowing Hamilton to leave after one season.

And on Thursday, Mercedes confirmed the upcoming campaign would be Hamilton’s last for the Silver Arrows, with Italian giants Ferrari subsequently announcing the arrival of the 39-year-old Briton, who is due to partner their current No.1 driver Charles Leclerc.

“When we signed the contract with Lewis we opted for a shorter term so the events are not a surprise, maybe the timing,” explained Wolff.

