Mercedes has revealed an electric version of its famous G-Class four-wheel-drive with the Concept EQG.

Revealed at the Munich Motor Show, the Concept EQG takes the boxy dimensions of the current G-Class and elevates them with a series of futuristic-looking updates. So rather than a conventional radiator grille, a continuous black panel is fitted, while within this sits an illuminated star badge with 3D effects. The whole area is circled by an illuminated band while combined with the traditional rounded headlights to give the EQG a distinctive appearance.

Markus Schäfer, member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG and COO of Mercedes-Benz Cars, said: “Wherever market conditions permit, Mercedes-Benz will be ready to go fully electric by the end of the decade.

