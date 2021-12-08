Formula One team Mercedes announced on Wednesday they had ended their controversial sponsorship deal with a firm linked to the 2017 Grenfell Tower blaze in London, which killed 72 people.

The logo of Kingspan, whose products were used in the building, appeared on Lewis Hamilton’s car at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on Sunday.

British housing minister Michael Gove and survivors of the fire had criticised Mercedes over the deal with the Irish company that makes insulation and cladding products.

Gove said he was “deeply disappointed” that Mercedes had signed the deal while an inquiry was ongoing into the tragedy.

