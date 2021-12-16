Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes team on Thursday announced they were withdrawing their appeal against Max Verstappen’s controversial title-winning victory in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The team said they had made the decision following “constructive dialogue” with governing body FIA with regard to establishing clarity for future racing scenarios.

“We welcome the decision by the FIA to install a commission to thoroughly analyse what happened in Abu Dhabi and to improve the robustness of rules, governance and decision-making in Formula 1,” Mercedes said in a statement.

“We also welcome that they have invited the teams and drivers to take part.

