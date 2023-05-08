Team principal Christian Horner said Red Bull’s total dominance of Formula One this season is mainly due to the failings of their rivals Mercedes and Ferrari rather than any big steps forward from his team.

Red Bull’s world champion Max Verstappen won his third race of the season with victory in the Miami Grand Prix on Sunday with teammate Sergio Perez finishing second.

Red Bull have won all five races and had four 1-2 finishes so far this season, leading some to worry the sport is becoming too predictable.

But while this is Red Bull’s best-ever start to an F1 season, Horner doesn’t want to take too much credit for his team.

“We feel that we’ve made a good step from the (previous car) but the kind of step that you would expect, it’s more that it feels like others have lost ground,” Horner told reporters.

