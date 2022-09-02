George Russell topped the times ahead of team-mate Lewis Hamilton as Mercedes bounced back to form with a one-two in Friday’s opening practice for this weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix.

There was disappointment for a raucous home crowd as local hero and world champion Max Verstappen watched from the pits after his Red Bull car suffered an early gearbox failure.

Russell, 24, clocked a best lap in 1min 12.455 seconds to outpace seven-time champion Hamilton by two-tenths on a dry day amid the seaside sand dunes.

Carlos Sainz was third for Ferrari ahead of Lando Norris and his McLaren team-mate Daniel Ricciardo.

Charles Leclerc was sixth in the second Ferrari.

More details here...