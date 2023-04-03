Red Bull ace Max Verstappen might have dominated a wild Australian Grand Prix, but Mercedes were also a big winner with the “Silver Arrows” finally starting to look competitive.

After the season-opening grand prix in Bahrain, team boss Toto Wolff declared they had “one of their worst days” in racing, with Lewis Hamilton complaining of becoming “the fourth-fastest team”.

It followed a lacklustre 2022 when the eight-time constructors champions were dethroned by Red Bull, with the outlook bleak heading into the new year.

But they made strides in Saudi Arabia and are now singing a different tune after seven-time world champion Hamilton came second to pole-sitter Verstappen, at one stage briefly leading the action-packed race.

Read full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt