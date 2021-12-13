Mercedes announced their intention to lodge an appeal after stewards rejected two protests against the result of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday, which saw Red Bull’s Max Verstappen’s win the world championship.

The appeal relates to the way in which the safety car rules were applied at the end of the race following a crash by Nicholas Latifi.

The involvement of the safety cars set up a final lap in which Verstappen overtook long-time race leader Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes to win the race and the title.

Mercedes argued the race director did not apply the rules correctly by resuming the race for the last lap.

