Mercedes have lodged two appeals over Max Verstappen’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix win over Lewis Hamilton on Sunday.

Mercedes are contesting safety car procedure which resulted in Verstappen overtaking Hamilton on a frantic final lap to clinch the world championship.

“Mercedes have protested ‘against the classification established at the end of the Competition’, relating to alleged breaches of Articles 48.8 and 48.12 of the FIA Sporting Regulations,” Formula One tweeted.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta