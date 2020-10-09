Formula One championship leader Lewis Hamilton said on Thursday it is “definitely a concern” that Mercedes have confirmed a member of the team has tested positive for coronavirus.

The six-time world champion, bidding to equal Michael Schumacher’s record of 91 race wins at this weekend’s Eifel Grand Prix, warned it proved the threat from Covid-19 had not diminished.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta