Two more models have been added to the Mercedes-Benz EQA line-up, bringing the total number on sale to three.

The firm’s smallest electric vehicle is now available with two higher-powered versions with all-wheel-drive.

Badged EQA 300 and EQA 350, they will have 225bhp and 288bhp respectively. Their peak torque figures are 390Nm and 520Nm, while their 0-60mph times are 7.7 and 6.0 seconds.

