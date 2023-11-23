Mercedes-Benz has strengthened its top position as the world's most valuable luxury car brand in the latest Best Global Brands 2023 ranking.

After being in the eighth position for five consecutive years, it now holds the seventh spot as one of the most significant global brands. The brand's value has seen a notable nine per cent increase, emphasizing the company's ongoing evolution into an iconic brand known for its outstanding aesthetics, innovative technologies, and commitment to integrated sustainability.

“The latest increase in our brand value is a first‑class achievement by the entire Mercedes‑Benz team, which makes us all very proud. The result is both a confirmation and an incentive for us: we are continuously building on our brand heritage to shape the future – with the goal of creating the most desirable cars in the world,” said Bettina Fetzer, Vice President Communications & Marketing Mercedes‑Benz AG.

Through the strategic repositioning of the company in 2021, the brand's essence underwent refinement. Going forward, the brand stands for ‘Desire for Iconic Luxury’.

This amalgamation encapsulates two vital attributes: firstly, the brand's deep-seated legacy as a creator of iconic luxury automobiles that have set style benchmarks, and secondly, the forward-thinking ethos through which Mercedes-Benz, as an icon in innovation, propels the advancement of automotive development.

Mercedes-Benz is intensifying its focus on enhancing the brand's influential and culture-shaping allure, carefully evolving it while preserving its heritage. The brand’s objective is to shape the digital era by crafting the world's most coveted vehicles and services globally.

The US brand consulting company Interbrand has been researching and analysing the most valuable brands in the world since 1999. The top 100 are included in the annual Best Global Brands study, which examines all candidates according to three criteria: Financial performance of the brand's products or services; Role of the brand in the purchase decision process;; and strength of the brand with regards to securing the company’s future earnings.

Interbrand was the first company to develop a brand evaluation method that was certified according to ISO 10668. The international standard set benchmarks for evaluation and meets the requirements for precise monetary brand classification.

