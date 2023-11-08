The much-anticipated opening date of Mercury has been set for Friday, November 10, 2023, revealed together with the brand’s sleek new identity. The landmark destination will introduce a new shopping district for St Julian’s, with over 80 fashion and lifestyle brands, housed within contemporary design-led spaces for a fully-immersive retail experience – the first of its kind for Malta.

Mercury is anchored by a new central square designed by Zaha Hadid Architects set within over 4,000 square metres of public space. As a vibrant new beating heart for the St Julian’s locale, the piazza will feature a series of artistic installations and monuments, while also providing a platform for performing artists and entertainers - all year-round. This first operational phase also presents the first of several dining options, due to launch gradually in the coming months. From 10th November, guests of Mercury may start their day with breakfast, carry out lunch meetings and enjoy aperitivo followed by dinner.

Mercury’s shopping district opens between Monday and Sunday from 10am till 10pm. Complimentary parking is available with purchase of €50 and above.

Mercury has curated a selection of fashion for men, women and children – together with novelties, jewellery, accessories, footwear, beauty and wellness. Most notably, many of the stores will feature limited-edition drops and capsule collections which will be exclusively available at Mercury - guaranteeing visitors unique and rare finds.

Newness and nowness are key to the shopping experience: Twinset Milano and Calvin Klein make their local-debut in standalone mono-stores, while Archipals – a new, homegrown local brand - offers a ‘present to Malta’s past’ through an innovative retail concept, bringing local heritage icons to life through a colourful collection of novelties, toys and much more.

BOSS opens its new flagship on Mercury’s piazza, presenting women and kids collections for the first time. Mango also introduces a new flagship and collections for men and children together with its established women’s line. Other flagship stores include Nike Store, Urban Jungle and Guess – which now includes the Marciano line and Guess home, while catering to men, women, children and babies. Barlowes presents a new shop-in-shop concept, the carries premium to attainable-luxury brands including Barbour, Colmar, Diesel, Fjallraven, Fynch Hatton, Gagliardi, Gant, Hackett, Happy Socks, Lacoste, Longchamp, Maje, MC2 Saint Barth, Michael Kors, Paul Smith, Pepe Jeans, Polo Ralph Lauren, Sandro, Vilebrequin and Weekend MaxMara.

Completing Mercury’s fashion are Armani Exchange, Body Shop, Calzedonia, Darmanin Footwear, Franks, Happy Socks, Intimissimi, Kiko, K-Optic, Levi’s, MVintage, Paul Smith, Sterling Jewellers, Tezenis, Tommy Hilfiger, and Wycon, with several other exciting stores and brands to open over the coming months.

The food and beverage offering includes Lowes Lounge, a chic aperitivo terrace overlooking the public piazza; Malta’s first Illy café – a dedicated coffee house hub which also offers brunch, lunch and beyond; Italo salumeria; Café Pascucci; Amorino ice cream parlour and Peperino – a Neapolitan style artisanal pizzeria.

The opening of the shopping district is just the beginning. Over the coming months Mercury will come alive as a new downtown oasis. When ready, it will offer a world of cutting edge-entertainment for all the family, over 17 bars, restaurants and bistros - including several international branded concepts – along with the first lifestyle hotel of its kind in Malta: the luxury ME Malta by Melia. The completion of the final phase will signal a new era for Mercury as Maltas pre-eminent lifestyle destination, built on quality, diversity and aesthetics, once again presenting Paceville as an inclusive destination for all generations, together with residents and travellers alike.

The Mercury vision was realised through the architectural genius and futuristic manifesto of the late Zaha Hadid – one of the most prolific global contemporary architects of her time. Hadid's design philosophy is brought to life in this landmark development, ensuring that Mercury stands as a true testament to innovation and architectural excellence. With a vision to create a new cultural hub underpinned by enriching art-led experiences, Mercury will offer a diverse and entertaining cultural programme, together with striking art installations by both local and international artists of the highest calibre. As a notable highlight, the Piazza is graced with permanent art installations by Maltese artist Zack Ritchie, cast in bronze – which will be announced in the coming days. These artworks are a tribute to Malta’s heritage and will be revealed in the coming days.

Unveiling of Mercury follows the enigmatic teaser campaign, 'The Twist Malta,' which successfully piqued public interest and curiosity. The campaign, delivered with a touch of wit, invited the public to speculate about the purpose of 'The Twist Malta' Instagram page. Clues and related content fuelled anticipation, while subliminal messages conveyed the project's core values of art, culture, design, innovation, heritage, conservation, responsibility, and forward-thinking, placing these ideals at the heart of Mercury.