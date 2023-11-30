In the heart of St Julian's, a contemporary beacon rises, promising a Christmas celebration unlike any other kicking off on December 1. Mercury, pledging its values and dedication to arts, culture, and entertainment, is set to transform into a festive wonderland that will captivate the hearts of visitors of all ages.

Mercury’s first holiday festivities promises a kaleidoscope of delights, kicking off with a high-octane concert by Red Electric, and mesmerising performance by Sarah Bonnici, this Friday, December 1 at 7pm. The air will be filled with melodic harmonies and joyous tunes, setting the stage for an unforgettable start to Mercury’s festive calendar.

However, the magnificence doesn't stop there. As the stars twinkle above, Mercury will unveil Malta’s tallest Christmas tree, towering 17 metres of light, casting a radiant glow in the new Piazza, in St Julian’s. It stands tall as the crowning jewel of Malta's festive spirit, a testament to Mercury's commitment to creating a holiday with a twist.

The Christmas extravaganza marks the launch of an extensive cultural calendar curated by Mercury's visionary team. Among the upcoming delights, Santa's Factory will enchant both the young and young-at-heart with its festive charm. The Christmas Market will beckon with artisanal treasures and seasonal delights, ensuring a merry shopping experience for all.

But the merriment doesn't end on Friday. Indeed, Mercury's Christmas calendar promises fun-filled activities daily designed to delight families and ignite the festive spirit within every visitor. From string quartets, to street performers, add a dash of magic and wonder to the ambiance.

This festive celebration epitomizes Mercury's unwavering commitment to promoting the arts, culture, and entertainment. As one of its core pillars, Mercury aims to create spaces where creativity thrives and joy abounds, fostering a community that cherishes cultural experiences.

So mark your calendars and join us at Mercury's Christmas extravaganza, where enchantment and vibrancy merge to create unforgettable moments for everyone. Be part of this celebration and immerse yourself in the magic of the festive season!