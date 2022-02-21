It’s a fact that we are living in turbulent times and it’s no wonder why more and more prominent companies are trying to help as much as they can. One example could be found in Merdianbet’s policy of helping different organizations for human welfare.

Licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority, Meridianbet represent both online and land-based casino, where players can enjoy the most popular games as well as place a wager on their favorite sports events! In the last few years, they’ve managed to build a reputation of a pretty enviable humanitarian organization as well.

Since the very start of the pandemic, the company donated to DAR Bjorn – a Maltese organization, a member of ALS Malta Foundation that strives to help people with ALS, MS and other neurological conditions. The word was about the Newer & Bigger DAR Bjorn project.

Furthermore, this company stepped up yet again and joined forces with iSoftBet for another good cause – collecting funds for the Movember camping. Together they supported this humanitarian event by raising €10.000 for a charity run that was held on Ghajn Tuffieha beach, Malta. It was led by the athletic Steve Sammut Nurminen.

Loads of prominent companies are always ready to help when it is most difficult, locally as well as globally. Both financial and technical support was provided by the Meridianbet group to residents of endangered areas, hospitals, day-care centers in Cyprus and the Balkans.

On the other hand, globally speaking, Merdianbet Group did its best to help even those who are most affected by all negative aspects of the pandemic itself. Considering being one of the most populous countries in the world, it was expected that India will suffer the most. That’s why they joined the ranks once again with a significant donation to UNICEF in order to help them prevail in this extremely unfair battle.

It is always good to see that those who can are still willing to fight for the right cause and this company’s commitment should not go unnoticed in the eyes of the public.

Meridianbet is licensed by the MGA. Licence number MGA/B2C/134/2007. Play responsibly. For help visit www.rgf.org.mt. Players must be over 18. Terms and conditions apply. The odds may change since quotas are variable.