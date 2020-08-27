Meridianbet, an online casino and sports betting operator registered in Malta, has responded to the challenges posed by COVID-19 to the local community by contributing to Inspire and Dar Bjorn. These charitable organisations are actively involved in supporting vulnerable people and their carers, as well as improve the quality of their members’ lives by providing access to therapy and other services.

The commitment to caring for local communities is an integral part of Meridianbet’s corporate social policy. The company has proudly offered support to healthcare workers and institutions at the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic in Europe, especially in the Balkan region and Cyprus. Meridianbet reached out to hospitals, food banks, day-care centres, and residents in small and remote communities in these countries, and made direct financial donations or assisted with the procurement of essential medical equipment.

In Malta, the company decided to support Dar Bjorn, an organisation that aims to improve the quality of life for people with ALS, MS, and other neurological conditions, by donating in support of the ‘Newer & Bigger Dar Bjorn’ project. Meridianbet also made a contribution to Inspire, an organisation that provides a comprehensive range of services and programmes for children and adults with a disability. The company also called upon all Maltese businesses and stakeholders to support the efforts of Inspire and Dar Bjorn, and help raise awareness of the valuable work that charitable organisations do within the community.

Meridianbet’s commitment to supporting communities also extends to its staff and players. The company has introduced the mandatory use of facemasks and hand sanitisers at its three locations in Malta – in Birkirkara, San Ġwann, and Ħaż-Żabbar – and the team observes social distancing at all times. Additionally, Meridianbet collaborates with the Responsible Gambling Foundation in Malta to ensure customers can enjoy its products and services responsibly and to advocate for corporate social responsibility within the gaming industry.

Disclaimer: Meridianbet is licensed by the MGA. Licence number MGA/B2C/134/2007. Play responsibly. For help visit www.rgf.org.mt. Players must be over 18. Terms and conditions apply.