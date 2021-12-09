Online casino Merdianbet and one of the most capable casino software developers, iSoftBet have decided to support the overall health of men in the Movember campaign and help raise a €10.000 donation.

The event consisted of a five-kilometre charity run that took place at Għajn Tuffieħa and was led by athlete Steve Sammut Nurminen. Meridianbet enhanced the event even more by supporting Dar Bjorn.

“MeridianBet has a broad presence in several key markets and we’re delighted to partner with them as we continue our international growth,” said iSoftBet CEO Nir Elbaz. “It was such a great initiative to join forces in supporting charity causes such as Movember and Dar Bjorn and I would like to thank them for their contributions.”

Stefan Pavlovic, head of operations at Meridianbet, added: “iSoftBet is a great commercial partner and we really value their corporate agenda. It is such a meaningful initiative we’ve collaborated on which allows us to support local charity Dar Bjorn.

“Helping people with ALS, MS and other neurological conditions and aiming to improve the quality of their lives, Dar Bjorn is a truly special cause that deserves all the exposure we can bring to it.”

The event was sponsored by Intersport Malta and credit to Ayrton Bonnici, a director from Antilia Limited for capturing the event.

Meridianbet is an international online casino owned and operated by Meridian Gaming Ltd, a company licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority. After achieving great success as a online casino, in 2019 they decided to expand their operations land-based in Malta.