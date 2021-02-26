Finding an online casino that has it all – from a variety of exciting games to fast withdrawals and a safe and exciting user experience – is not that easy.

Meridianbet Casino is an online casino where members can log in and enjoy a catalogue of games ranging from slots and table games to poker and live dealer games. Licensed and regulated by the Malta Gaming Authority, Meridianbet boasts games by the biggest names in the gambling industry – and players can enjoy titles from Microgaming, Playtech and Pragmatic Play to Evolution Gaming, PG Soft and more. Players can enjoy thrilling entertainment in the form of firm favourites and the newest releases by popular providers.

User experience is very important for Meridianbet Casino – which is why the casino site is available in various languages, including English, German and Portuguese. The platform is also available through a web browser – but players on the go can also enjoy Meridianbet Casino via a dedicated app for mobile, smartphone and tablet devices. The Meridianbet Casino app is available on Apple iOS and Android for sports betting and casino games – so players can place bets with just one click and enjoy games ranging from slots to blackjack anytime, anywhere.

Not only that – but players can enjoy various ongoing promotions and bonuses – including a generous welcome bonus, cashback offers along with weekly and monthly promotions which are held in collaboration with various game providers.

User experience is also enhanced through various deposits available – players can deposit via bank wire, Maestro, MasterCard, Visa, Nordea, Diners Club International, Skrill, mobile deposit, iPay, e-banking and Meridian Betshop. And winnings can be enjoyed through various withdrawal methods – and in a short period of time, ranging from a maximum of one hour for e-wallets to two to five days for card payments and bank transfers. The withdrawal limit is also generous – and players can withdraw up to €15,000 per week.

Customer care is available any day at all hours – the casino’s customer support team is available to make sure that every single player feels safe and comfortable to enjoy the Meridianbet Casino experience.

Disclaimer: Meridianbet is licensed by the MGA. Licence number MGA/B2C/134/2007. Play responsibly. For help visit www.rgf.org.mt. Players must be over 18.