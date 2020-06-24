Jesmond Mizzi Financial Advisors Limited (JMFA), as manager of Merill SICAV p.l.c. (Merill Funds) has announced the launch of the new online platform for its range of Merill Funds. This portal was created specifically keeping in mind customers’ needs and especially to give them the opportunity to invest in these funds online, from the comfort of their own home.

This online portal may be accessed from Merill’s website www.merillfunds.com by clicking on ‘Invest in Merill Funds’. This will lead customers to a landing page where they are then required to select between the two options available i.e. either ‘new customer’ or ‘existing customer’ and continue with obtaining accessibility through a simple, safe, compliant and user-friendly process. This makes it easy for both new and experienced investors to get on-boarded, invested and be able to regularly monitor their investments.

Merill Funds were launched in 2016 and have ever since experienced constant and steady growth, where the assets under management has exceeded €124 million as at the end of May 2020. The asset management team of JMFA, with a vast knowledge and investment expertise actively manages the Merill funds on a daily basis, to maximise returns for all types of investors.

The main benefit of investing in a fund is entrusting the investment management decision to the professionals, to actively invest the money in a range of investments that will be diversified across a range of different companies, sectors, asset classes as well as various markets across the world. This will help in spreading and mitigating risks, with the aim of providing enhanced and positive returns for investors.

The funds that are available through the online portal include the Merill Total Return Income Fund which aims to achieve long-term income and growth; the Merill Global Equity Income Fund which aims to provide capital growth with income as a secondary objective and the Merill High Income Fund which aims to provide high current income with capital growth as a secondary objective. One may start a journey of smart investing in Merill funds from as little as €50 per month or a minimum lump sum investment of €2,500. It is never too late to be part of the proven success of Merill funds, especially when given the choice and accessibility to do it online.

Referring to Merill’s online portal, Jesmond Mizzi, managing director of JMFA said: “We are constantly thinking of innovative and sustainable ways to reach out to customers. By having our in-house Merill Funds available online, we are providing a convenient and unique experience to customers who are looking to explore investment opportunities from their own home.”

JMFA provides a wide range of investment products to both individual and institutional clients and operates from four offices located in Ħamrun, Valletta, Birkirkara and Ta’ Xbiex.

“We have always been in the forefront to provide a personalised service to customers and we are now very pleased to be able to provide customers with added value, by giving them an additional option to invest in Merill funds online,” Mizzi added.

Merill SICAV plc is incorporated and licensed as an open-ended Collective Investment Scheme, registered in Malta, qualifying as a Maltese UCITS in terms of the UCITS Directive with effect from October 16, 2015. This information is not intended to constitute an offer or agreement to buy or sell investments. The investments referred to in this document may not be suitable or appropriate for every investor. The value of the investment and the income are not guaranteed and may go down as well as up. Investments should be based upon the details contained in the Prospectus and Key Investor Information Documents (KIID’s), which may be obtained in English language and free of charge from Jesmond Mizzi Financial Advisors Limited (JMFA) of 67, Level 3, South Street Valletta, VLT1105, Malta, licensed to conduct investment services business under the Investment Services Act. JMFA and Merill SICAV plc are regulated by the Malta Financial Services Authority of Mdina Road, Zone 1, Central Business District, Birkirkara CBD 1010.