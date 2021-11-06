Merill SICAV plc has launched a new EUR distributor share class of its Merill High Income Fund, which is set up in a way to maximise further the income payable to investors. This new share class addresses the needs of a segment of investors that have income as their primary investment objective.

As a result, Merill SICAV felt the need to extend its product range by launching this new share class, focused on high income distribution, whereby the new share class will pay out an income yield gross of fees.

Merill SICAV plc has surpassed the important milestone of €150 million in assets under management. The fund size of the Merill High Income Fund is €62.7 million, as at end August 2021.

Jesmond Mizzi Financial Advisors Limited acts as fund and portfolio manager of Merill SICAV plc, which is a multi-fund structure and has currently established four sub-funds, namely Merill Total Return Income Fund, Merill High Income Fund, Merill Global Equity Income Fund, and Merill Strategic Balanced Fund. It is a self-managed UCITS.

“We strongly believe in the importance of diversifying investments and that investments are actively managed on an ongoing basis. Investing in funds is an ideal way of reaching this goal, and this is why we are now providing our clients with the opportunity to opt for the most suitable share class of the Merill High Income Fund EUR depending on their income needs,” Jesmond Mizzi, managing director of the fund manager, said.

“The new Merill High Income Fund EUR C share class aims to provide an estimated yield of circa 4.06 per cent annually, which is paid out quarterly, and also aims to potentially generate capital growth,” Mark Azzopardi, co-fund manager, said.

Besides investing directly in international and local bonds, the Merill High Income Fund invests also in international renowned fund houses, such as Janus Henderson Investors, Legg Mason, Aegon Asset Management, Fidelity, Invesco and Brooks Macdonald International − among others.

Existing Merill investors can invest in this new EUR share class with a minimum lump sum investment of €5,000. The minimum investment for new clients is of €20,000. Online investments can be made with a minimum amount of €2,500.

More information is available in the fund’s prospectus and offering supplement, available from their offices or from www.merillfunds.com. One can call Freephone 8007 2206 to set up an appointment with a financial adviser.