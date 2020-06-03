Merill Funds, managed by Jesmond Mizzi Financial Advisors Ltd (JMFA), is celebrating three years of success from the launch of two of its sub-funds: Merill Global Equity Income Fund (MGEIF) and Merill High Income Fund (MHIF).

These two sub-funds were launched in April 2017, with the aim of generating long-term growth and income on a quarterly basis. The MGEIF aims to achieve capital growth and income from a diversified portfolio spread across countries and sectors whereas the MHIF aims to provide high current income with potential capital appreciation and invests in fixed income securities worldwide.

The two sub-funds offer accumulator and distribution share classes, with MHIF also offering a GBP Hedged Share class.

Both the MGEIF and MHIF have been successfully managed for three years and experienced consistent growth in assets under management. The MGEIF reached nearly €12 million (€11.7m) and the MHIF exceeded €48 million (€48.2m) as at the end of April 2020. On the third anniversary of their launch, both sub funds started being rated by Morningstar Inc.

This growth may be attributed to the consistency in the way we managed our funds

Merill SICAV plc offers four distinct strategies, all highly diversified and aimed at generating long-term growth. The first sub-fund, the Merill Total Return Income Fund (MTRIF) was launched with an initial seed capital of €15 million in February 2016 and achieved its Morningstar rating back in 2019. MGEIF and MHIF were subsequently launched, a year later in 2017. A new sterling hedged share class of the MHIF was launched in the first quarter of 2019 and the fourth and latest addition to the fund range, the Merill Strategic Balanced Fund USD ‘Accumulator’ Share Class, was launched in October 2019.

Jesmond Mizzi, managing director of Jesmond Mizzi Financial Advisors, expressed his satisfaction for the positive growth of the MGEIF and MHIF and hence the ratings by Morningstar.

“All our in-house Merill Funds have been designed to offer the best investment solutions in line with clients’ risk tolerance and investment goals. Diversification and transparency are two essential elements in the way we manage our funds to achieve the best possible results for investors,” he said.

Merill SICAV plc has continued to grow steadily, registering an increase in all the product range of its sub-funds being injected by individual and institutional clients, including both local and foreign investors.

“This growth may be attributed to the consistency in the way we managed our funds and the credibility and trust that investors have placed in the company over the years, for which we are truly grateful,” Mizzi concluded.