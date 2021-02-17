I have read with attention the report concerning the prime minister’s speech last Sunday, where Robert Abela asks the Maltese population to “dream big” while he was addressing a Labour Party political activity.

I agree that it is important to “dream big”, especially when competing in the international arena. I also agree that it is important that our young are involved early on in public life. Indeed, it is essential for young Maltese to develop awareness of matters of public interest, especially those affecting aspects such as the rule of law, human rights, equality and their living environment.

It is important to allow them to go forward in public life, provided they are armed, through education, with the right tools to evaluate political action and initiatives with an objective and open mind.

However, before appointing any young person to a position of responsibility, especially one which has to safeguard not only Malta’s reputation but also an important sector of its economy, the first criterion of choice has to be competence, not age. I cannot understand how Abela can justify the appointment of a young 19-year-old man to such a position without taking into account the thousands of young people who have attended our university, among whom there are those who have graduated with excellent marks in subjects concerning finance or economy.

How can he totally disregard the young Maltese who have taken the first concrete steps in procuring the knowledge and competence so necessary for such an important position, in contrast to a young man who is still not armed with these quali­fications? Surely this, and not partisan political leanings, should be the first criterion for the selection of any young person to serve in any entity, particularly a public one and such an important one at that.

‘Meritocracy’ implies the selection of people according to their capabilities, not according to their political colour. I have no doubt that the young councillor selected to sit on the Finance Malta board certainly has personal merits; after all, at 19, he has already been elected to a local council as a representative of the Labour Party. But does he have the pertinent skills for such an important position? Or is the prime minister expecting too much from him when he is fully aware of the fact that the young man is still not armed with the right tools?

Is Abela urging us to ‘dream big’ while promoting small-mindedness?

Having listened to our prime minister’s rhetoric, we expect him to answer the following questions: what criteria have been applied to award the chosen young man such an important post? Was the choice of Carlos Zarb the end result of a fair selection process, where other young people, certainly more qualified, were also taken into account?

What were the attributes that made him outshine any other possible candidate, who, thanks to their studies and certificates, are certainly more competent in the field? Were any other candidates taken into consideration? Was his selection based solely on the fact that he is faithful to the political party in power?

And why was this position kept under wraps by the government? Why is Abela boasting of this young man only now, rather than show him as a shining example to other young people at the time of his nomination?

And why is our prime minister appealing only to Nationalist youth to join his ‘Team Malta’? Has he no space for those who are neither Nationalist nor Labour but who can think with their own heads? Does one have to have a political colour to advance in this country, rather than brains, knowledge, capability and other attributes that are not linked to politics? How does Abela define merit?

Abela speaks of the necessity to build a team to ensure the success of our country. The term ‘team’ means a group of people, each competent in their field, who are committed to working together towards a common goal. According to its mission statement, the goal of Finance Malta is the following: “To increase the visibility of Malta as an international financial centre, thereby enhancing business opportunities for our members by which the industry can sustain its growth traction.”

Trying to attract foreign players to Malta in this field means that one is up against big international competition. The kind of team that is required to handle this mammoth task must be made up of people whose qualifications can stand when measured by international standards. The team’s success is of national importance because its failure can mean dire consequences for the country’s economy.

Does the teenager selected by Abela’s government have the qualifications and knowhow to contribute to a winning team in this key sector? Or is Abela urging us to “dream big” while promoting small-mindedness and a tunnel-like political vision?

Vicki Ann Cremona, professor, University of Malta