Following a pandemic break, MADC sets Shakespeare in retro Sliema but doesn’t quite manage to capture the vibe.

It’s the time of year again when MADC put up their annual Shakespeare in the Gardens piece at San Anton Palace, and after a two-year pandemic hiatus, it was much anticipated and appreciated.

Director Chris Gatt had an excellent cast to work with and they certainly made the most of the direction the new setting took them in, namely, retro Sliema which made up the childhood of many older millennials.

It was an interesting attempt at giving it a local twist, however, The Merry Wives of Windsor (Terrace), with its minor adaptations to a now-defunct landscape – from Qui-Si-Sana to Fond Għadir not dominated by tower-blocks in the uglification of once-dusty gentility – feels like it’s clutching at straws.

We all miss our vinegar-infused, salted chips in paper bags with a side of Kinnie at Torri, but those days are long gone and no amount of tongue-in-cheek nods will bring back the sun to pre-climate-change-and-corruption levels.

Shakespeare’s version of Falstaff in Love (with apologies to Norman and Stoppard) has a pretty convoluted plot and is one of his less tightly knit comedies where the disguises are perhaps deliberately silly and intended to expose the more humorous side of the characters which he created specifically to make Sir John Falstaff the play’s protagonist.

The premise that Falstaff chooses to woo two married women for the sake of financial profit already points towards a weak character who will become a figure of fun and ridicule as the virtuous women team up against him to both expose and punish him. The basic plot thus actually reads rather like a generic 80s comedy – perhaps the inspiration for the transposed setting.

This year’s production did excel at the quirky personae which the performers very skilfully gave their characters. It was heavy on character acting to the point where it became almost panto-esque in some instances: a feature only redeemed by the fact that Shakespearean turns of phrase and playful linguistic double-entendres elevate the plot. The actors’ excellent timing and dynamics helped pace the piece too.

The Merry Wives has a substantial cast, with only one actor taking on some doubling – Alex Weenink played all three parts as John Rugby/Fenton/Bardolph. His lovelorn rocker portrayal of Fenton nicely counterbalanced his more sluggish role as Rubgy and his thuggish one as Bardolph.

Weenink has, over the past few years, established himself as a solidly reliable actor and has lately been moving from strength to strength. Relative newcomers to the theatre scene Brendon Thearle playing Frank Ford, Myron Ellul playing The Host of the Garter and Kyle Borg playing Abraham Slender all gave extremely enjoyable portrayals of their three characters.

Ellul’s gregarious likeability as the Host, Thearle’s comical near-paranoid jealousy of his wife and Falstaff and Borg’s effete and simpering Slender drew laughs from the audience in just the right manner, making them some of the more likeable secondary male characters in the production.

Edward Thorpe as Sir John Falstaff was outstanding, and his tongue-in-cheek lines were delivered extremely well. He was raucously arrogant in a manner so earnest that it still had the audience regard his ridiculous ways favourably.

Thorpe has established himself very strongly in the local theatre scene and his highly watchable performances never disappoint. The Merry Wives themselves, of course played by now well-established actors, Antonella Axisa as Margaret Page and Kim Dalli as Alice Ford – both of whom gave well-rounded and mischievous performances as they gave Falstaff his comeuppance.

From left, Kim Dalli, Francesca Briffa and Antonella Axisa. Photo: Justin Mamo

Their humour was rather slapstick in parts but as required by the script and certainly executed with gusto. The same can be said for Francesca Briffa’s Mistress Quickly. It has been a while since Briffa trod the stage, but her blend of comedy as a character actress never fails to please.

Honourable mentions for humour go to Tyrone Grima (George Page), Nicole Sciberras as his daughter Anne Page, Tennesse Witney as Welshman Sir Hugh Evans and Aldo Zammit as Frenchman Doctor Caius. Witney and Zammit’s deliberately exaggerated accents poked fun at often-mocked Elizabethan stereotypes, which have somehow persisted in this age of over-correctness.

Even the minor characters, Pistol (Gianluca Bianco), Nym (Craig Abela), Robert Shallow (Franco Sciberras) and Peter Simple (Daryl Vassallo) charmed with their comic timing.

The overall cast dynamic was tight and fast-paced and it was indeed a pity that such enjoyable portrayals risked losing their comedic impact due to the farcical effect of the setting, complete with Maltese-English expressions and occasional code-switches, which led the Bard’s lines to lose some of their lustre.