This year’s MADC Shakespeare at San Anton is titled The Merry Wives of Windsor (Terrace) – and it’s sure to pique theatre-goers’ interest with its uniquely Maltese twist. Director Chris Gatt, whose experience with the Bard is extensive, explains the inspiration behind his vision.

The Malta Amateur Dramatic Club (MADC) is bringing William Shakespeare back to San Anton Gardens with The Merry Wives of Windsor (Terrace), after the hiatus brought on by COVID-19. As the title implies, the production has been given some local flavour by director Chris Gatt.

“The Merry Wives of Windsor is unique in the Shakespeare canon, in that it does not deal with kings and queens, or princes and lords,” begins Gatt. “Nor is it set in far-off, mythical places like ancient Rome or the Greek island of Illyria. The scene is the suburban setting of Windsor, and the ‘heroes’ are its everyday middle-class semi-country folks.”

Into this quiet ‘Ye Olde England’ setting Shakespeare creates a fiendish plot involving a major cuckoo in the nest, the outsider and only example of nobility: Sir John Falstaff.

“The dynamics of the play work best if we understand the social differences between Falstaff and the townsfolk, so really, the story can be set anywhere,” Gatt continues.

Tyrone Grima, Nicole Sciberras and Antonella Axisa. Photo: Justin Mamo

In fact, numerous productions of the play have seen its setting juggled, both when it comes to place and era; for instance, in Canada it landed in Ontario while, in New York, it was obviously Harlem.

MADC’s version takes place in Windsor Terrace – a street that lies between Exiles Beach, Fond Għadir and the surrounding Sliema neighbourhood, including a dingy hotel and bar called The Garter. The era is that vague period between 1979 and 1981.

“The action starts as the Maltese president has waved off the last remaining British naval forces and the country stands on the threshold of a new economic age, with the growing Maltese middle-class becoming more affluent. Giving the play a local flavour not only allowed for a greater enjoyment of the play itself but also added more fun to the proceedings,” smiles Gatt.

The plot centres around the buffoonish John Falstaff, played by Edward Thorpe. A knight of the realm, Falstaff is rich in title but poor in funds, but he still wants to live in luxury alongside his Maltese ex-naval companions. Falstaff is a grifter and conman, and he sets his eye on two housewives, Mrs Ford and Mrs Page, who he thinks are ripe for seduction, with the possibility of filching their husbands' purses. Inevitably, he gets much more than he bargained for!

Antonella Axisa and Kim Dalli are the two merry wives who get together to plot Falstaff's downfall. Indeed this is a play where all the men end up worse for wear and the women hold all the cards!

Of course Merry Wives is not Falstaff's first rodeo. He first appeared in Henry IV parts I & II (and his death is mentioned in Henry V). “This is perhaps why there is a strong tradition that Queen Elizabeth I specifically asked for a brand-new play featuring the fat knight, such was his popularity,” the director elaborates.

“Falstaff is a very old, fat, scheming rogue. We all know he’s a liar, a thief, a womaniser, and is prone to tell extravagant stories about his deeds. Plus, despite his obvious grossness, he thinks he’s God’s gift to women. Yet, we still delight in him and some of us even applaud him!”

Kim Dalli and Brendon Thearle. Photo: Justin Mamo

Gatt is keen to welcome audiences back to revive the MADC’s Shakespeare tradition. “It promises to be an entertaining night out with a touch of nostalgia, perhaps, for older members of the audience who remember life as it was during the period,” he says. “I’ve been blessed with a fabulous cast and a script as fresh and as funny as if it were printed yesterday. Enjoy!”

MADC’s The Merry Wives of Windsor (Terrace) will be performed at San Anton Gardens, Attard, from July 16-24, with all performances starting at 8.30pm. This production is supported by Arts Council Malta and is suitable for audiences aged eight years and over. Tickets and further information are available at www.madc.com.mt.