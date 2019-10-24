Belgium attacker Dries Mertens equalled Diego Maradona's tally of 115 goals for Napoli when he opened the scoring against Salzburg in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Mertens, 32, who joined the Italian club in 2013, and Argentine legend Maradona are six goals behind Marek Hamsik who has the all-time Napoli goals record of 121.

Maradona reached the number in 188 appearances in the space of seven seasons between 1984-1991 at the San Paolo Stadium.

Former PSV Eindhoven forward Mertens put his side 1-0 up on 17 minutes on Wednesday after having been dropped for the Serie A victory over Verona on Saturday.