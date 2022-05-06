The Malta Esports Association (MESA), a locally registered non-profit organisation, was launched this week.

Founded by several of the key stakeholders in the Maltese esports ecosystem, MESA’s intention is to support the ongoing growth story for the Maltese esports scene, from a variety of perspectives.

MESA also administers the national esports team, and is a member of the European Esports Federation, and the International Esports Federation. Esports, or organised competitive video gaming, is a rapidly growing economic sector worldwide and the Maltese government has made multiple commitments to back this nascent industry.

It is the new governing body’s intention to unite all relevant local stakeholders with one common goal - to better the local esports environment.

