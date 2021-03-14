Two children are seen mesmerised by the harp music being played by Jacob Portelli during the Mass celebrated last Sunday by Archbishop Charles Scicluna on the third Sunday of Lent, in the chapel of the Good Shepherd, Balzan. The Mass was held before religious functions were suspended last week to safeguard people’s health in view of the current situation of the COVID-19 pandemic. The faithful are invited to follow daily Mass on TVM2, Church.mt and Newsbook.com.mt.

