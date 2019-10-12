A fjakkolata – a mesmerising spectacle of thousands of tiny lit lanterns (fjakkoli) in the serene setting of the Gozo countryside – will be held at Santa Luċija, tomorrow from 6 to 10pm.

The event forms part of an annual religious traditional celebration honouring Our Lady of Fatima. It all started when the locality still lacked electricity and the lanterns were taken away from the hamlet’s streets and lit on the nearby Għar Ilma hill, creating a spectacular sight to behold.

In the village square visitors are welcome to join in the celebrations and mingle with the locals. The event is enlivened with folk dance and local food.

For more information, visit https://www.visitgozo.com/events/fjakkolata/