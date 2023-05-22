Lionel Messi will lead world champions Argentina in a friendly against Australia in Beijing, the country said on Monday, followed by another game in Indonesia.

The clash on June 15 at the Workers’ Stadium in the Chinese capital is a rematch of Argentina and Australia’s meeting in the last 16 of the Qatar World Cup.

Messi scored in a 2-1 win for Argentina and they went on to win the World Cup.

“On June 15, Lionel Messi will lead the Argentinian national team in a friendly against Australia in Beijing,” the South American country’s embassy in China said on the Twitter-like Weibo.

Separately, the national team also announced another friendly, against Indonesia in Jakarta on June 19, as part of a summer “Asia Tour”.

