Lionel Messi is doubtful for Argentina’s South American World Cup qualifier against Paraguay on Thursday despite “looking good” in training, according to coach Lionel Scaloni.

Messi teamed up with the World Cup winners after returning from injury as a second-half substitute for Inter Miami in Major League Soccer on Saturday.

Messi had played just 37 minutes for his club since September 3, having returned with an injury from international duty last month.

“We still have one more training session and one more is important for him... I have to talk it over with him and make sure we are convinced he can start. He looked good. Based on that, we will see the rest of the team,” said Scaloni.

The Argentina coach said he also had to take into account that his team would face Peru in Lima five days later.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com