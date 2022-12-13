Argentina star Lionel Messi was set to equal Lothar Matthaus’ record for the most World Cup appearances with his 25th start in Tuesday’s semi-final against Croatia.
Midfielder Leandro Paredes and defender Nicolas Tagliafico were brought into Argentina’s starting line-up.
Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni drafted in Tagliafico in place of the suspended left-back Marcos Acuna and Paredes took the spot of centre-half Lisandro Martinez.
The switch means Argentina are likely to revert to four at the back rather than the five-man defence with advanced wing-backs that they used in the penalty shoot-out win over the Netherlands.
Scaloni sticks with the same forward line he operated against the Dutch with Messi playing behind Julian Alvarez.
