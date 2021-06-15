Argentina superstar Lionel Messi scored a stunning freekick but Chile hit back to earn a 1-1 draw in the Copa America on Monday.

Messi’s magical left foot gave dominant Argentina a deserved first half lead but Eduardo Vargas equalized in the second half after Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez saved veteran midfielder Arturo Vidal’s penalty.

Despite Argentina’s dominance, Messi lamented that “we weren’t calm, we didn’t have control of the ball.”

His coach Lionel Scaloni saw things differently, though.

“We deserved to win but in the end we drew. In any case, it’s only the start of a very tough tournament,” said Scaloni.

