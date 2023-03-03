Lionel Messi is set to make his first appearance for Argentina since lifting the World Cup after he was called up by coach Lionel Scaloni on Friday for friendly matches later this month.

Scaloni named a 35-man squad that included all 26 players that won the World Cup in Qatar in December, beating France on penalties after a sensational final that ended 3-3 after extra-time.

Recent £100 million Chelsea signing Enzo Fernandez, Manchester United’s combative center-back Lisandro Martinez and Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martinez, who was earlier this week named the best goalkeeper for 2022 by FIFA, are also in the squad.

