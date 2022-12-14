A delighted Lionel Messi hailed his side’s strength of character after he starred in Tuesday’s 3-0 World Cup semi-final win over Croatia.

Messi scored the opener from the penalty spot and then had a hand in two goals scored by Julian Alvarez at Lusail Stadium as Argentina eased through to Sunday’s final where they will face either France or Morocco.

The victory continued a remarkable turnaround from Lionel Scaloni’s team after they started their campaign in Qatar with a shock 2-1 defeat at the hands of Saudi Arabia.

“I think the first match was a very tough blow for us because we had been 36 games unbeaten,” said Messi, who spoke to reporters after being named man of the match.

“To start in that way when nobody expected us to lose was a real test for this group of players. But we showed how strong we are.

