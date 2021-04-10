Lionel Messi’s 45th Clasico on Saturday could also be his last as Barcelona look to rubberstamp their progress under Ronald Koeman by beating Real Madrid and claiming top spot in La Liga.

The reward for the winners at Valdebebas will be knocking Atletico Madrid out of first place for the first time since December, before they mounted a run that saw them go 10 points clear with a game in hand at the start of February.

But Atletico’s recent struggles, combined with a surge in momentum for Madrid and Barca, has seen that advantage evaporate, the question now whether Diego Simeone’s team can recover and regroup to even stay in the race through the final stretch.

Who Atletico have to hold off or, more likely, catch in the last nine games could depend on this weekend’s result at the Alfredo di Stefano stadium, where both clubs will be hoping for the ultimate vindication of recent improvement.

