Sergio Ramos said Wednesday that Lionel Messi should be allowed to decide on his future as the Argentine superstar attempts to force his way out of Barcelona after two decades at the club.

"He has earned the right to decide his future. I don't know if he is doing it in the best way," Ramos said ahead of Spain's opening UEFA Nations League clash with Germany in Stuttgart.

"For Spanish football, for Barca and for us who like to beat the best, we would like him to stay."

