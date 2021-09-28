Lionel Messi headlines the Argentina squad for three South American World Cup qualifiers in October announced on Monday.

The Argentines are away to Paraguay on October 7 before hosting Uruguay three days later and wrapping up against Peru on October 14, also in Buenos Aires.

Argentina, with 18 points, are second in the standings behind Brazil, who have amassed 24 points in eight matches.

