Lionel Messi's no-show at a match in Hong Kong has triggered a surge of online outrage in the city and in mainland China, with the football superstar accused of seeking to embarrass Beijing -- or even engaging in a sinister foreign plot.

The Argentine ace and his team Inter Miami sparked fury in Hong Kong from fans on Sunday when he did not play in a friendly, citing injury.

Enthusiasts who had splashed upwards of 4,800 Hong Kong dollars ($500) to see Messi chanted "Refund!", gave thumbs-down signs and drowned out the team's co-owner David Beckham with jeers as he tried to thank the crowd.

Just days later, however, he played 30 minutes of a friendly match in Japan -- causing outrage and accusations that he had singled out China.

